GASEOR
TRENTON — Col. Chester J. Gaseor, US Air Force, retired, 89, of Trenton, Illinois, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Trenton.