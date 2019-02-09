Obituary
TRENTON — Col. Chester J. Gaseor, US Air Force, retired, 89, of Trenton, Illinois, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Trenton.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
