GODFREY — Chris Kane, 51, of Godfrey, Illinois passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Nici (Parrino) Kane whom he married on Sept. 5, 1998. In addition to his wife, Chris leaves behind three beautiful daughters; Ellie Nicole, Annie Kate and Chloe Anne.

Born in Alton, Illinois on Aug. 15, 1968, Chris was the youngest son of the late Pat and Dorothy (Begnel) Kane. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School and Bradley University. After graduating from college, Chris worked in pharmaceutical and medical equipment sales, until joining the family business as the golf professional at Rolling Hills Golf Course. He was very proud of being known as the "friendliest golf course in the Riverbend". He also proudly served as a Godfrey, Illinois, trustee for several years. Five years ago he opened a State Farm Agency in Godfrey, Illinois where he won several "new agency" awards.

His engaging smile and outgoing personality endeared him to everyone he met. An avid and low handicap golfer, Chris had an ongoing jovial competition with his nephews as to who was the best golfer in the family. He also loved the quiet and peacefulness of fishing on local ponds near his home. Chris was a dedicated and loving father to his daughters whom he coached at both soccer and golf.

In addition to his wife and daughters, Chris is survived by his four siblings and their spouses: Mary Ellen and Pat Richards, Tom and Janet Kane, John and Joan Kane and Beth and Rob Holtz. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Pete and Rita Parrino; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Chris and Jodi Parrino; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial officiated by Father Jeremy Paulin will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Burial will be private. His family invites all who loved him to a celebration of his life on Saturday following services at Rolling Hills Golf Course 12:30–3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School or St. Mary's Catholic Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.