CAPE GIRARDEAU — Christi Porter, 60, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and formerly of Wood River, Illinois, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Aug. 3, 1959 in Alton, Illinois, to Ethelyn (Wooldridge) Gorham and the late Danny Porter.

Christi loved to read and spending time with her family. Her greatest joy in life was her daughter Danielle Porter Hagen. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first grandchild, Scout Clara Hagen who was welcomed to the world on April 20, 2020 however sadly due to her illness she never got to see her beautiful face.

Christi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Kurt Hagen; and granddaughter, Scout Hagen of Edwardsville, Illinois; her mother and step-father, Ethelyn and Gary Gorham of Cape Girardeau; her sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Darryl Huggins of Cape Girardeau; sister, Amy Kimbrell (Sean Breeze) of Festus, Missouri; her niece, Laura Johnson (Zach) of Scott City, Missouri; nephew, Alex Huggins of Phoenix, Arizona; a cousin, Joyce Trebus (Paul) of Pacific, Missouri; also many lifelong friends including Sandy Hayes Burgess of Jerseyville, Illinois, Stevie Braun of Florissant, Missouri, and her beloved cat, Sugar.

She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Porter; and two brothers, Firefighter Captain Gary S. Porter and David Porter.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at later date.

Memorial contributions may be made for the Scout Clara Hagen scholarship fund in care of: Paula Huggins, CPA 106 S. Farrar Dr, Ste. 102, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill is in charge of arrangements.