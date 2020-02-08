JERSEYVILLE — Christian Matthew Cazier, 19, was taken to Heaven by his Guardian Angel on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 after being involved in a tragic automobile accident.

Christian was born in Alton, Illinois, on Oct. 5, 2000, the son of James and Tiffany (Schell) Cazier.

He was a lifelong Jersey County resident and graduated with the Class of 2019 at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, Illinois; he participated and lettered in both Cross Country and Track all four years.

After graduation, he enrolled at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, where he had just started his second semester.

Christian's love for running was second only to the time he spent with his Coach and teammates. Coach Landon has always shared "Christian" stories, and each and every one of them are a testament to Christian's personality, his innocence and his sense of humor.

He also loved the entertainment world and thoroughly enjoyed going to the movie theatre, attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball games and going to music concerts. He also had a great love of food and enjoyed going out to eat at every opportunity. Christian looked forward to his annual trips to Florida and Lost Valley Lake with his parents and three little sisters; along with his yearly Montauk fishing trip. He thoroughly enjoyed his first deep fishing encounter and the thrill of parasailing.

While he loved to "go and do", Christian was also happy and content just hanging out with family, and any family get together. The highlight of the get togethers, was always the food. He would submit food requests, to which each Grandma, would happily provide. Family time with Christian included watching movies, playing board games, playing cards, swimming, fishing and so much more.

It was during these times that Christian could be observed just taking it all in, and then out of nowhere, coming up with the perfect "one liner" that would leave us all laughing. He had a pure and innocent soul, like no other, and a deep desire to help.

Christian was truly happiest with family, and we will forever hold tight those precious memories in our hearts. He was a light to the world and his smile was infectious. He was an inspiration to all who knew him, and his innocence and love for his family will always be missed, as well as treasured.

He is survived by his parents, James and Tiffany Cazier of Jerseyville; his three little sisters, Marley, Georgia and Nora Ray at home; his grandparents, Patty Schell and Al Flanigan of Bridgeton, Missouri, Danny and Amy Heitzig, and Ken and Mary Schell all of Jerseyville, also James Cazier III of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and his great-grandmother, Mildred Sebastian of Jerseyville.

He will also be missed by his Aunts and Uncles, and their families, Neal, Ellen, Harrison and Harlow Heitzig, Kenny, Michelle, Tommy and Joey Heitzig, Katie Schell, Abi, Alivia, and Ethan Frye; Matt Schell, Brian, Julia, Leela and Brooks Schell, Alexis Schell and Tim Moran, Chris, Renee, Kaydance, Gina, Matthew Iorio; along with large extended loving family.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Larry Sebastian, Aloys and Mary Lou Heitzig, Ray and Maxine Baker, Robert and Mary Schell, James and Mary Lou Corby, and James and Janet Cazier Jr.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of any flowers and plants, memorials would be greatly appreciated to the Jersey Community High Panther Cross Country and Track teams.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.