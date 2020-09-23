Christian Frame

EDWARDSVILLE — Christian Parker Frame, 14, went home to eternal life Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born June 14, 2006 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Elizabeth Poe and John Frame both of Edwardsville.

He was a student in the Edwardsville School District.

Christian was an amazing gift. He would bring joy wherever he'd go with his infectious smile, sense of humor and kindness.

Even when he was a "rotten, stinky kid", he could pull it off and you'd still want to hug him! He enjoyed being outdoors and being in nature.

He is survived by his parents; a brother, Bryce McGaughey; and sister, Brooke McGaughey; maternal grandparents, Gary and Sandra Poe of Alton, Illinois; paternal grandparents, Kathy Frame of Alton and the late John Frame.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1327 Vaughn Rd, Wood River, Illinois. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.

Following the service, a time of remembrance and sharing will continue in the church auditorium until 2 p.m.. All are welcome to come. Wear you finest 'Minion" attire!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Marks Mortuary, 633 E. Lorena Av, Wood River, IL 62095.

Please designate which memorial fund gifts are to be applied to, as each parent is directing their own. Write "Watershed" for Mom's memorial of birdhouses and a bench where he would walk and enjoy nature. Write "Park" for Dad's memorial of a bench in a local park where he would enjoy having lunch and watching the ducks.