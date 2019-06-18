CHRISTINA STANLEY

WOOD RIVER — Christina Louise "Tina" Stanley, 57, went to sleep peacefully, to be with our Lord on June 6, 2019, at her home.

Tina was the daughter of Bette J. (Dickerson) Stanley and the late Charles E. Stanley.

Tina was an avid reader, loved to watch movies and a good bowler, including being a member of the "700 Club" at Airport Bowl in Bethalto, Illinois.

She was employed at St. Louis University Hospital, when she was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1992.

In addition to her mother, surviving are a brother, Ron Stanley of Rosedale; sisters, Suzanne (Randy) Meredith of Wood River, Illinois, Charlna "Bird" Stanley of Roxana, Illinois; five nieces and nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents, Charles and Louise Stanley and Ola Marteen Kelley.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Jim Stolte will officiate.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the "Christopher and Dane Reeve Foundation" for spinal cord injury research.