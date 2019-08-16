EAST ALTON — Christine Bull, 78, of East Alton passed away 4:57 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at her residence.

Born Sept. 16, 1940 in Venice, she was the daughter of Roger S. and Mildred Lucille (Arnold) Mansfield.

She had been employed by Harrah's Gaming Co. before retiring. Christine was a member of the East Alton American Legion Post 794 as well as the Alton Moose Lodge.

On Oct. 23, 1986 in Paducah, Kentucky, she married James E. Bull, Sr. He died Nov. 4, 2017.

Surviving are a son, James E. Bull, Jr. (Debra Walls); daughters Judy Baze, Nancy (James) Jennings and Jacqueline Rushing; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don (Brenda) Mansfield.

Her parents, her husband, her brothers Gene, Bobby and David and her sisters Betty and Shirley preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.