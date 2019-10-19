ALTON — Christine Denton Everage, "Momma Chris," was born March 30, 1934, in Jackson, Tennessee. She was the fifth child of six siblings, born to the late Cora and Jimmy D. Woods. She was a wonderful wife, mother and aunt. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.

Christine was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Bread of Life Fellowship Church where her membership remained until her death.

After sudden health complications, Christine received eternal life and rest with the Lord at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Saint Anthony's Hospital. She was blessed with 85 years.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Everage, and her parents; two brothers, Hess and Ernest Woods; two sisters, Thelma and Velma Woods; and, two nephews, Floyd "Bubba" Woods and Floyd "Poncho" Woods.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Fred (Joyce) Woods, and one sister-in-law, Lovie Woods; five sons, Harold (Carolyn) Denton, Gregory (Tanya) Denton, Darryl Everage, Clinton (Felicia) Denton and Andre Denton; five daughters, Rhonda Rogers, Patricia Denton, Suenell (Andrew) Barnes, Judy (Wayne) Miller and Terrilynn (Linny) Miller; and, Caprice Denton and Nautica Denton, who are granddaughters she raised; two stepdaughters, Theresa (Jerome) Abner and Patty (Russell) Armstead; special granddaughter, LaDonna (Kyle) Watkins; two special nephews, Noah (Gill) Woods and Donnell (Darlene) Woods; two special nieces, Mildred (Harry) Walker and Dortha (Jeff) Robinson; 32 grandchildren; 84 great grandchildren; 20 great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews; and, many, many cousins and close friends.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bread of Life Fellowship Church with Pastor Gregory Denton, Eulogist.

Burial will be at the Upper Alton Cemetery. Arrangements through Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home, Bread Of Life Church in Alton, Illinois.