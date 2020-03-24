HAMBURG — Christine C. Payne, 85, of Hamburg, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home in Hamburg with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1934 to the late John and Donna (Ballard) Allen. She married Charles Payne on Aug. 29, 1952, he survives.

Christine was a member of Indian Creek Church of Christ in Hamburg. She served on the board of Hamburg, she wrote articles for the weekly blog in the Hamburg portion of the Calhoun News, she was a republican chairman for Madison County for many years, she was a breast cancer survivor, and she was dedicated to caring for their son who lives in Calhoun Rehabilitation.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Diane (Duane) Custer, Michael Payne, Edward (Suzy) Payne, and Lori (Jeff) Fillback; five grandkids, Dusty (Crystal) Payne, Megan (Brandon) Hartin, Chelsea Custer and Tony Zajac, and Candice Fillback; also seven great-grandkids, Baylen Hartin, Emsley Hartin, Waylon Zajac, Victoria Wells , Wyatt Payne, Alyce Johnson, and Knox Snyder; and one sister, Barbara (Cecil) Payne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Donna (Ballard) Allen.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Indian Creek Church of Christ, Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund, and Hamburg Town Hall.