EAST ALTON — Christopher W. Watkins, 56 years old, found eternal peace in the loving arms of his mother and heavenly Father, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9:25 p.m.

He is survived by his father Graydon Watkins of Jerseyville, Illinois; and his stepmother Bonnie; his brothers, Patrick of Brighton, Illinois, and Greg of Heartford, Illinois; Stepbrother, Steve Williams; stepsister Malena Fitzgerald; also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceeded in death by his mother Roberta Watkins Cremation was accorded. No service Scheduled.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
