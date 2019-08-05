CHRIUSTOPHER COMPAGNO

ALTON — Christopher R. "Bub" Compagno, 46, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Christopher, an Alton native, graduated from Marquette High School, and later obtained a Criminal Justice Degree from Lewis and Clark Community College.

Christopher took his own life after suffering from years of mental illness and severe depression. The family would like to use this unfortunate event as a reminder of the importance that mental health plays in our society. In Christopher's last words, "My chains will finally be broken."

He is survived by his sister and brother in law: Christine and Bob Coles, his nephews: Adam and Dawson, his niece: Addison, his longtime girlfriend: Gina Ross, and his mother, Chris Laughlin.

He was preceded in death by his father: Christopher Compagno.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Private burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.