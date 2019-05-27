CHRISTOPHER DURR

ALTON — Christopher H. Durr, 61, of Alton, Illinois, died on May 25, 2019 at 8:34 p.m. due to symptoms of alcoholism.

He was born on June 19, 1957, the son of Malcolm and Posy Oswald Durr. He lived in Alton his entire life. On May 19, 1990 Christopher married Judith Johnson in Godfrey, Illinois.

Chris owned his own business, an army surplus store in East Alton, Illinois, then relocated to downtown Alton for a number of years. His sense of humor and witty charm were great indicators of who he truly was. He had a creative mind and an open heart. Chris was a real party animal who also loved animals. Some of his greatest heroes included Tommy Chong and Jimmy Buffett.

He is survived by wife, Judith Johnson-Durr; children (triplets), Savanna, Jett, and Posy Durr; and a brother Brad Durr.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Mitch Durr.

Per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.

The memorial service will be a private family-only celebration of his life.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

