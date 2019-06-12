PLATT
EDWARDSVILLE — Steven Christopher Platt, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. The wake for Steven Platt has been scheduled to take place between 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.