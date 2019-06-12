Christopher Platt

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Edwardsville, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Edwardsville, IL
EDWARDSVILLE — Steven Christopher Platt, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. The wake for Steven Platt has been scheduled to take place between 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from June 12 to June 13, 2019
