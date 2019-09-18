ST. LOUIS — Christopher M. (Wiseman) Hirlinger passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Dec. 27, 1964 to Kenneth A. and Jacqueline (Hirlinger) Wiseman.

He was predeceased by his father, his brother, Kenneth S. Hirlinger, his Hirlinger and Dillree grandparents, and his Hirlinger uncles.

Chris is lovingly remembered by his mother, Jacqueline Wiseman of Godfrey, Illinois; sister, Susan (James) Elliott; niece, Jennifer Elliott; nephew, Jordan Elliott; sister-in-law, Laura (Ken) Hirlinger; niece, Nina Berenato; and many Hirlinger, Sickles and Dillree cousins, all of St. Louis and beyond. He is survived by his Poker Pals and many close friends from Holy Redeemer Grade School, especially Neil Curtin and John Consiglio, and from Christian Brothers College, and Meramec Community College.

A friend said, "It is hard to say goodbye to a friend, especially one you have known since childhood and shared a lot of memories and stories from where you grew up (in Webster Groves). Goodbye, Chris, your humor, stories, and companionship will be missed by many who have known you."

Visitation will be held at St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. with Memorial Service following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Louis Police BackStoppers at The BackStoppers, Inc., P. O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO, 63179-0700.