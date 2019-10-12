BETHALTO — A bright and shining light has flickered for many months has gone out. Cindy Leigh Christeson, 62, with her faith sustaining her, fought valiantly against ovarian cancer, but finally succumbed to the disease, peacefully passing away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family and several close friends. During her life's journey, her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of those who remain to treasure her in their hearts. She has now joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, in His Heavenly Kingdom.

Cindy, the dear daughter of Jack and Pat Fletcher, was born Sept., 21 1957. She was baptized in the Roxana Presbyterian Church, and graduated from Roxana High School in 1975.

Earlier in life, Cindy successfully owned and operated a residential and commercial cleaning business, and in most recent years, she worked in Marketing for some very successful corporations and companies.

She was especially proud of her two sons, Jeremy and Jason, who were both gifted athletes, and she never missed a wrestling match, football game, or baseball game throughout their high school and college careers. Cindy enjoyed being "Nana" to her five adoring grandchildren, and aunt to her only niece, Wendy. Cindy always loved her dogs, and usually had one of her yorkies in her lap. She enjoyed playing her 12 string guitar as a child, attending concerts, and live theatre, trips to Branson, Missouri, and driving up the River Road in her Jeep with the top off and the wind in her hair. Most of all, she enjoyed just being with family and friends.

Cindy was kind, thoughtful, and compassionate…a beautiful person inside and out. Her warm smile and winning personality drew people to her, and she had many close friends who kindly responded to her needs in her last months. To know her was to love her, and she will be forever missed and remembered by all of those whose lives she touched.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Jack Fletcher, who died in 2012. Left to mourn her loss and carry on her legacy of love and kindness are Jeremy (Jill) Christeson, Jason Christeson and their father Jerry Christeson; her mother, Pat Fletcher; a brother, Drew Fletcher (Cindy Vandiver); a niece, Wendy Fletcher; and five grandchildren, Jenna, Claire, and Cael Christeson, and Brady and Briley Christeson.

Cindy was passionate about making a difference. Any memorial gifts can be given to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.