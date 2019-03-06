CLARA TAYNOR

NAPERVILLE — Clara O. Taynor, 91, of Naperville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville.

She was born Nov. 27, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Arizona (Fulks) Hise.

After working at Olin Corp as an inspector for 10 years, Clara then worked at Civic Memorial High School, where she was a custodian. She loved to babysit for relatives and friends. She also enjoyed cooking for the family, especially her famous chicken recipes.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cheryl (Dennis) Wilschetz of Moro, David Allen Taynor of Las Vegas, Nevada, Linda (Krishan) Singh of Naperville, and Lee Taynor of Godfrey, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Shewmake, Katie (Dustin) Wilburn, Holly (Jack) Chamberlin, Jason (Whitney) Rainwater, Kris Singh, Travis (Shannon) Bertels and Trevor Taynor; 14 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Esther Hise; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Clara was preceded in death by two sons, Douglas Taynor and Mike Taynor; a brother, Gerald Hise; and a grandson, Jordan Taynor.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate. A luncheon will follow services at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, March 11 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto.

