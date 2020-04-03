EDWARDSVILLE — Clarence E. Brown, age 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 6:09 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.

Clarence was born in Sorento, Illinois, on April 12, 1930, the son of the late Ray and Della Grace (Rogers) Brown. He married Mary Ann (Petrosky) Brown on May 7, 1955.

Besides his wife of 64 years; he is survived by his daughter, Debra Brown Schreiber, of Edwardsville and significant other Phillip Solomon; a daughter-in-law, Renee Brown, of Edwardsville; five grandchildren, Kyle, Kevin, and BreeAnn Schreiber, Todd and wife Amanda Brown, and Tyler and wife Lindsay Brown; and a great-grandchild Grayson Brown.

In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by a son, Thomas C. Brown.

Clarence began working at Cassens and Sons at the age of 12 in 1942. He became a full-time employee at Cassens during his senior year of high school in 1947. In 1951, Clarence served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Sergeant until being discharged in 1953. After the Army, he returned to Cassens and Sons. While at Cassens, Clarence earned numerous awards for sales and service. Clarence finally retired from Cassens and Sons as Vice President in 2011, after 69 years of employment.

He was also a past President of the Chamber of Commerce. He had been a member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club since 1966 and served as secretary for many years. He held perfect attendance for 53 years. Clarence became a Paul Harris Fellow in 1982. He was also an avid boater for many years and enjoyed farming, where he was often riding his tractor or working with his animals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family has requested memorials to the Edwardsville Rotary Club or Edwardsville YMCA.

