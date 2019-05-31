CLARENCE WILDS

CREVE COUR — Clarence E. "Butch" Wilds, age 74, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri with his wife by his side.

He was born Oct. 30, 1944, in St Louis, Missouri, the son of Clarence and Barbara (Jerrold) Wilds. He married Marilyn Dodson on Dec. 13, 1987 in Puerto Rico, and she survives.

Butch retired from Ameren where he had worked as an electrician. He enjoyed bowling, motorcycles, working in the yard, and working on his show cars. Butch was proud to have descended from a long line of concrete and brick masons. He served for many years as the President of Woodfield Homeowner's Association. His greatest joys were his wife, Marilyn, and his kitties, Clyde, Smokey, Bandit, Rascal, and Friday.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by a brother and his wife, Tom Wilds and Sara "Genni" Sasnett of Richmond, Virginia. He will be greatly missed by a wealth of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a twin brother, Clifford.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 3 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 5 A's.

