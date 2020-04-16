NEBRASKA – Clarissa (Richi) Dennis, (nee Henderson), 71, of LaVista, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 21, 1949 in Alton, Illinois.

Richi married Byron N. Dennis on May 25, 1968 and he preceded her in death along with a brother Charles J. Henderson.

She loved to bowl, quilt and spend time with her son and family. Richi was originally from Godfrey, Illinois.

She is survived by a son, Randy (Sandy) Dennis; two grandsons, Travette (finance Anna Weiler) and Nash Dennis; sister, Ella (Roger) Jones; and three brothers Michael, Dan and Doug Henderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Family in care of Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 "F" Street, Omaha, NE 68117 www.kisfuneralhome.com.