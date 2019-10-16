BETHALTO — Clark D. Lincoln, 88, formerly of Wood River, Illinois, passed away at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on June 13, 1931, in Maynard, Arkansas, the son of the late Hulen and Lottie (Templeton) Lincoln.

He married the former Kathern E. Cline on July 17, 1954, in Maynard, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Rex Maynard of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; a son, Richard Lincoln of North Liberty, Iowa; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Pat Snyder of Piedmont, Missouri, and Carolyn and John Allen of Pocahontas, Arkansas; a brother, Hulen Lincoln of Texas; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Clark was employed as a boilermaker at Nooter Corporation for 34 and a half years prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served on the USS Los Angeles during the Korean War. He loved fixing things and enjoyed spending time with his USS Los Angeles shipmates when they had get togethers. He was a member of Skyline Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Sadler; one brother, W.L. "Toby" Lincoln; and five sisters, Thirma Simington, Helen Linn, Allie Rodgers, Lorine Massey, and Norma Kilgore.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the funeral home. His son-in-law Rex Maynard will officiate. Burial with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the or to Skyline Church in Bethalto and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.