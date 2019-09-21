CENTRALIA, MISSOURI — Claude R. Inlow, Jr., 94, formerly of Hartford, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Heritage Hall Care Center in Centralia, Missouri.

Born April 20, 1925, in Center, Missouri, he was the son of Claude R. Inlow, Sr. and Margaret P. (Bugg) Inlow Carter.

A World War II Army veteran, Claude was a shift foreman for AMOCO for 38 years before retiring in 1981.

He married Rita M. Wirtz on April 20, 1946 in New Orleans. She died Aug. 13, 1992.

He is survived by a brother, Arthur Inlow, of Centralia, Missouri. His parents and a sister, Joyce, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be 10 am until time of service at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.