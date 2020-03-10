WOOD RIVER — Claudia A. Schneider, 91, passed away 7:47 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.

Born Aug. 21, 1928 in Medora, Illinois, she was the daughter of Eric ans Nettie (Doty) Ruyle.

She was a dedicated homemaker, mother and member of the 1st Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois.

She married Emile Junior Schneider on Feb. 17, 1945 in Austin, Texas. The couple had recently celebrated their 75th anniversary.

Surviving are her husband; son, Jay Schneider of Wood River; daughters, Vicki (Bill) Horton of St. James, Missouri, and Cheri Lunsford of Wood River; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorrene Williams and Mary Lou Mueller both in Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Amos, Charlie, Harold and Milford Ruyle; and five sisters, Della Frye, Mildred Pickering, Laura McLaughlin and Pauline Ladley.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at the First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Family and friends will gather from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., on Sunday , March 22, at the Wood River Eagles Club, 74 E. Ferguson Av, Wood River to remember and celebrate her life.

Memorials may be made to the s Project.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.