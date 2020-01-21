EDWARDSVILLE — Claudine (nee: Barber) Hemmer, 77, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 19, 1942 in St. Charles, Arkansas, the daughter of Claude and Ernestine (Smiley) Barber. She married Donald Hemmer on May 2, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2016, after 57 years of marriage.

Claudine worked as an electrical assembler for Boeing and Emerson. She was a member of the Machinist Union. She was an avid reader, loved to take road trips with her sisters, loved to play BINGO and any games of chance.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jack (Nicole) Pennell of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Kathern Loyd of Granite City, Illinois, and Brian (Leisa) Hemmer of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jacob Loyd, Joshua (Corie) Hemmer, Stephen Loyd, Justin (Beth) Hemmer and Taylor Pennell; great-grandchildren, Stella, Adelyn, Josie and Ashton; and a sister, Virginia Huff of Wentzville, Missouri. She was a loving aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert (Bob) Barber and Virgil Barber; also two sisters, Rita Howard and Betty Abdo.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Chaplain Beverly Lee will officiate.

Memorials can be made to .

