CARROLLTON — James Clayton "Clay" Newton, 55, of Eldred died unexpectedly the morning of Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Carrollton, Illinois, on May 27, 1964, he was the son the late Sharon (Carreira) Newton and Terry (wife Pat ) Newton of Eldred, Illinois.

He was married first to Pam Hazelwonder, they later divorced. He then married the former Rhonda Byland on June 19, 2010 and she survives.

Also surviving are a son, Dakota (fiancé Leigh Ann Fox) Newton of Carrollton; a daughter, Lacie (husband Chris) Marienthal of Carrollton; a step son, Jason (fiancé Samantha Cummings) Rawe of Jerseyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Kaleah Ruyle, Blaze and Ariel Marienthal; and step grandchildren, Macie and Jace Rawe; brothers, Jay (wife Lisa) Newton of Eldred and Jeff Newton of Eldred; and his fur baby, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his Mother, Sharon.

Clay graduated from Carrollton High School in 1982 and finished his Associates Degree at LCCC in 2007. He was President of the Eldred Village Board and served as a trustee for over 12 years. He was a past Fire Chief of the Eldred Fire Dept. Clay was a proud member of the IBEW local 649 in Alton since 2006 and was employed as a foreman for JF Electric.

Clay loved music and KSHE radio. He had a great love for the outdoors and bonfires. His favorite holiday was Halloween. He was a devoted father and grandpa who loved collecting and shooting guns. Most of all he loved people.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Following the burial services a meal for the family and friends will be held at the Carrollton Oasis Restaurant. Memorials may be made to the Village of Eldred Park or Mandy's Whine and Bark .

Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.