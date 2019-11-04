Clay Schum

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clay Schum.
Obituary
Send Flowers

EAST ALTON — Clay A. Schum, 48, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois on June 17, 1971, he was the son of James and Deanna (Gavett) Schum of Godfrey, Illinois.

Clay had been employed as a general manager for Taco Bell. Surviving are his parents; daughters, Brianna Schum and Abbey Schum both of East Alton, Illinois; step-sons, David Easter of Granite City, Illinois, Tyler Brown of East Alton; grandchildren, Kayleejoy, Aaliyah, Kenzlee, Jameson, Aubreyanna, Jarick, Kasyah and Blake; brothers, Todd (Barbara) Schum of Moro, Illinois, Chad Schum of Alton; sister, Starla White of Alton; and companion, Virginia Schum of East Alton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Mr. Dave Burger will officiate.

Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Community Christian Church.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.