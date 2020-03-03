WOOD RIVER — Clella Sue Brock, 77, of Wood River, Illinois, passed away Friday, Feb 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 9, 1943 in Portageville, Missouri, to Clell Hawkins and Louise (Underwood) Hawkins.

Clella worked for many years at Wood River Hospital and Beverly Farms before retiring. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and babysitting.

She is survived by her son, Johnnie Brock of Wood River; grandson, James McNealy of Wood River; brother, Raymond Hawkins of Spanish Lake, Missouri; and sister, Mary Jo Hinkle of Wood River.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, who raised her, James C. Hawkins; daughter, Nena McNealy; and two brothers, Lloyd and James Hawkins.

"My angel passed away last night, that is how it feels every morning since. Clella Sue Brock gave birth to my beloved sister Nena McNealy (now passed) and myself. Nena gifted James McNealy, a fine Grandson and my nephew. Sue always looked after me, gave generously of her heart and help to a troubled son. She seldom if ever asked for anything, she took care of me when I was nothing. I am very grateful, though too often did not show it in my early years. Until the day I die I will be ashamed of every wrong I did her and try to repay her by following her good example. My Mother is irreplaceable. If it exists, I look forward to finding her again in the next life.

Her devoted servant, Johnnie Brock"

Her family will hold graveside services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Cremation services were entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.