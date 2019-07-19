CLEMENTINE BRADSHAW

ALTON — Clementine Lorraine Nolan Bradshaw, 99, born on Dec. 26, 1919 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to George Thomas and Bessie Merle (Donaldson) Nolan, died on July 16, 2019 in the Rosewood Care Facility in Alton, Illinois.

She attended Alton Public Schools, including Dunbar, Douglass, Lovejoy, graduating from Alton High School in the class of 1939. She attended Alton's Shurtleff College until illness caused her to discontinue her studies.

The Nolan Family moved to Alton in 1929 and united with the St. James Baptist Church where, until her death, she was the longest serving member. She served the church in many capacities, including Sunday School teacher, secretary, superintendent, The Women's Missionary Union, Church Clerk, Church Corresponding Secretary, Evangelistic Ministry Chair, the Prison Ministry, charter member of the Senior Choir and Gospel and the mortgage burning programs. Her Christian witness extended out of the four walls of her church into her community. She served as Ecumenical Vice President of the Alton Chapter of Church Women United, a faithful member of Widows Network and was an officer in her local labor union.

On Sept. 25, 1941, she was joined in holy matrimony to Albert Irving Wagner. From this marriage two children were born: Anthony Gerald and Barbara Eliane. Albert served in the Second World War, and as with many post war marriages, this one ended in divorce. Clementine then married Milton R. Gater III in April 1955. Following Milton's death in 1985, she married her grammar school friend, Eudell Bradshaw on Dec. 17, 1993. They shared a very happy married life until his death on Oct. 31, 2004.

Preceding in death in addition to her parents and husband were two brothers; Samuel and Thomas Nolan, three sister; Willa Nevels, Jean Jemison, and Goldie Davenport. She leaves to continue her legacy her two children; Anthony Wagner (Bennetta) and Rev. Dr. Barbara Jim George, four grandson; Christopher Wagner-Purnell, Patrick Davis, Anthony Wagner II (Joann) and Myles Wagner (Kourtney), five great grandchildren; Victorya Wagner, Mason McCoy-Wagner, Myles Wagner II. Isaiah Wagner, and Ella Wagner, one goddaughter,; Patricia King, and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends.

The Celebration of Life Services will be held at St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle St, Quiet Hour, Friday, July 26 from 4-7 p.m. with the funeral on Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to The Bessie Nolan Scholarship Fund C/O, St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle St., Alton, IL, 62002.

Cathy Williams and Sons Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements