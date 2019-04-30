CLETIS GREENWOOD

WOOD RIVER — Cletis Wayne Greenwood, 90, passed away at 12:32 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 12, 1928 in Marmaduke, Arkansas, he was a son of Howard B. and Mary L. (Bradley) Greenwood.

He married Alice Graham June 5, 1970 in Wood River, Illinois. She survives.

Mr. Greenwood was self-employed as a general contractor, operating AALCO Furnace, Air Conditioning, and Construction in St. Louis for 30 years. A licensed pilot with his own plane, he loved to fly. He also loved any kind of sporting event and reading, often watching multiple games and reading at the same time. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Diane Greenwood, Eugenia Jones of Maryland, Susan (Steve) Booher of Bethalto, Sharon (Thomas) Stassi of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Sheila (Dave) Galbreath of Godfrey, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Samantha (Josh) McDonald, Stephanie (Jeremy) Buckley, Patrick (Courtney) Judy, Mike Pratt, Matthew Pratt, Joshua Stassi, Danielle Stassi, Katelyn Galbreath, Jesse LaBate, and Courtney Greenwood; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Greenwood of Ecuador; and a sister, Anna Sue Kinsolving of East Prairie, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Wayne Greenwood; a sister, Elizabeth Greenwood; and three brothers, Weldon, Billy, and Jerry Greenwood.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

