CLETUS CHAPPELL

JERSEYVILLE — Cletus Burton Chappell, 79, passed away on April 11, 2019 at his home after a battle with cancer.

Cletus was born on Feb. 20, 1940 to Arthur "Happy" & Lorraine (Freesmeyer) Chappell in McClusky in Jersey County, Illinois. Cletus attended Country School, Jersey Community High School and Lewis and Clark College. After high school, he worked driving an ambulance for Jacoby Bros. and doing various construction jobs.

Cletus married Karen Gotter from Brighton, Illinois, on Sept. 2, 1961 at St. John's Evangelical in Brighton. In 1962, he took a job with C&W Equipment in Jerseyville, Illinois and later became part owner of the business. Cletus worked at C&W Equipment for 50 years.

As a young man, Cletus was a member of the Idlers Custom Car Club and Jaycee's in Jerseyville, from 1975 to 1985, he became a pro bono Deputy for the Jersey County Sheriff's Dept., under Sheriff Yocom, assisting in investigations. From 1985 to 2003, he was Police Commissioner for the City of Jerseyville.

Cletus was a self taught Craftsman in cabinet making, general electrical work and finish carpentry. In his spare time Cletus did special projects for family and friends making beautiful cabinets and doing electrical and carpentry work. Cletus also enjoyed planning winter golfing trips to Florida with his friends for many years.

In 2006, Cletus retired from C&W Equipment. He built a beautiful summer Cabin for his wife, Karen, on their lake in Brighton. He began doing scroll saw work in his shop, making many beautiful projects for family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time at the farm mowing and having fish fries at the Cabin with friends.

Cletus is survived by his wife: Karen Chappell; his children: Steven & Jan Chappell, Tim Chappell, Kevin Chappell and Cindy Chappell of Jerseyville; his grandchildren: John Chappell, Sarah Chappell, Luke Chappell, and Josh Chappell. Cletus is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Darrell Chappell, Jack Chappell, Sharon Chappell, and Sandy Chappell.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon, service to immediately follow, on Saturday, April 20 at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville. Officiating will be Pastor Bob Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.