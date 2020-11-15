KANE — Cletus Jerome Meuth, 93, died suddenly at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois, May 23, 1927, the last surviving of six children born to John F. and Marie Louise (Kallal) Meuth.

He graduated from Jersey Township High School, and was a faithful member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, where he was a 4th Degree, and the Jersey County Farm Bureau.

His life can be summed up by faith, family and farm. He was very faithful to his faith as a devout Catholic, was faithful to his family in every dimension possible.

Everything that Cletus did, his family was at his side or on his mind. He enjoyed spending time with them whether it be farming, hunting, bowling, family gatherings or attending in number of his grandchildren's events.

Cletus has been involved with farming his entire life, and he immensely enjoyed the benefits of raising his family on the farm, instilling the values and rewards of hard work, honestly and love for family. He and Helen raised their family of seven children just outside of Kane their entire married life, and it remains the cornerstone of their family.

He married the former Helen Allen on July 1, 1950, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, in Jerseyville, and together they have been blessed with 70 years of marriage and a blessed life.

Surviving are his wife, Helen Meuth, of Kane; their seven children and spouses, Robert Meuth and his fiance,' Tami Turner, of Columbia, Missouri, Joseph Meuth and his companion, Donna Rice, of Kane, Thomas and Terri Meuth, of Carrollton, Theresa and Michael Smith, of Jerseyville, William and Claudia Meuth, of Jerseyville, Steven and Jane Meuth, of Johnston City, and Susan and Max Dixon, of Jerseyville; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his beloved grandson, Eric Dixon; three brothers, John Gregory Meuth, Paul Meuth and Maurice Meuth; and two sisters, Dorothy Meuth and Anne Wagenblast.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home, in Jerseyville, where the Jerseyville Knights of Columbus will have a 4th Degree Chalice presentation at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.