Clifford Gauntt

ALTON — Clifford Adrian Gauntt, 73 of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of passing. Clifford, better known as Adrian was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He completed a two year Mission in California and Nevada. Adrian married Barbara H. Rankin on Dec. 18, 1973 at the Temple in Mesa, Arizona. He was an industrial salesman for many years.

He was a fan of motorcycles, bicycling, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Adrian was preceded in death by parents Clifford Joseph and Lillie Mae Gauntt; brother, Marion Joseph Gauntt.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Gauntt; children and their spouses, Christa Burns, Marcus Burns Sr, Celeste Gauntt and Frank Seeley, Benjamin and Claire Bean, Cathlene Gauntt and David Burns, Clifford David Gauntt and Haylea Hosna, Jonathan Daniel Gauntt, Clifford Blaise and Tracey Gauntt; Adrian is also survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State Street, Alton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Private services for the family will be held the following day.

Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Cathlene Gauntt or one of the following organizations: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Alton Ward or The Amputee-Coalition of America to donate online go to amputee-coalition.org or call 888-267-5669.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
