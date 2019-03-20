Obituary
LIVINGSTON — Clifford Franklin Homeier Sr., age 91 of Livingston, Illinois died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Community Hospital of Staunton in Staunton, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston. Following the services, burial will be in Spangle Cemetery. To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com.
