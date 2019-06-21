CLYDE MILLIGAN

BETHALTO — Clyde Dean Milligan, 85, of Bethalto, Illinois, formerly of Hardin County, Illinois, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bellville Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include his children, Perry Milligan of Anna, Illinois, Gary (Missy) Milligan of Brighton, Illinois and Rhonda Milligan of Bethalto; grandchildren, Matthew (Jamie) Milligan of Brighton and Chelsey (Andrew) Witkowski of Collinsville, Illinois; great grandchildren, Lydia and Layla Milligan of Brighton and sisters, Dorothy Milligan of Brighton, Erma Bellito of Godfrey, Illinois, and Annie Beckman of Alton, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Milligan; parents, Clyde and Essie Milligan; brothers, Cecil, Hildred, Kenneth, Arthur and Paul Milligan and sisters, Mildred Mondey and Vivian Wallace.

Services are scheduled for 1 PM Saturday June 22 at Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare, Illinois with interment in Good Hope Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, June 22 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to Good Hope Cemetery.