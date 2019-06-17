CLYDE STEGALL

ALTON — Clyde Houston "Slim" Stegall departed this life on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 6:55 a.m. at his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1937 in Luray, Tennessee, the son of Virgil and Ida (Barnes) Stegall. He was married to Dollie Demple Kelleybrew on March 4, 1958 in Alton, Illinois, she preceded him in death. He was employed Hyman Michael for 51 years as a bailer operator, he also worked at Acme Bowl. He was an avid bowler winning many trophies and awards. Clyde enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He was an excellent provider for his wife and children.

He is survived by his children, Judy Ann Arnold, Houston Adale Stegall, Gwendolyn Davis, Kaylynn Stegall, Jerry Stegall Sr., Willie Stegall Sr., Sandra Stegall and Loretta (Carl) Ward, 31 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, 6 brothers-in-law, special friend Dallas Harris other relatives and friends

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son Michael David Stegall, 2 brothers Hitler and Jessie Stegall and a sister Ida Mae White, mother and father-in-law Myrtle and James Wade

Visitation will be on Friday June 21 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Greater Glory Church 713 Washington Ave. Alton Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemtery. Eulogist Rev. Adrian Wiggins. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements