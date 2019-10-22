WOOD RIVER — Colette Susan Ce'line Marguerite (Turk) Elliott of Wood River, Illinois, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, at the age of 71.

Colette is survived by her son, John Elliott, of Wood River; stepdaughter Denise Clark, of Montevallo, Alabama; brothers Randy Turk of Lexington, Kentucky, Michael Turk of Alton, Illinois, and Valire Perelman of Paris, France; a sister, Sophie Neyraut, of Paris, France; step-grandchildren James and Richard Newel, of Montevallo, and Angela Pruitt, of Wood River.

Colette was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Turk, her husband Charles Elliott, of Wood River, father Leo Turk, of Alton, stepmother Patricia Turk, of Alton, and her mother Nicole Perelman, of Paris, France.

Per her wishes, there will be no service or memorial.