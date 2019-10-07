MORO — Connie Jean Hackworth, age 80, of Moro, Illinois, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She was born March 26, 1939. On Aug. 2, 1957 she married David Joe Hackworth in Warsaw, Indiana; he preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2002.

She is survived by her two children, daughter Gayla (Larry) Goewey of Cottage Hills, and son Greg (Cassie) of Thayer, Missouri; her four grandchildren Stefanie (Jason) Withers, Dale (Jeani) Goewey, Kayla (Shaun) Goewey and Willow Hackworth; and her two great-grandsons Geoffrey and Keagan Withers. In addition to her husband David she was preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters.

Graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Myrtle Cemetery in Myrtle, Missouri.