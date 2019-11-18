BRIGHTON — Connie L. Moore, 78, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey, Illinois.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1941 in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late Charles and Juanita (Simms) Grisham.

Connie married Joe Moore on March 5, 1958 in Godfrey. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2008.

She worked as a receptionist at Dr Mohyuddin's office before retiring. Connie was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton.

In the winter months Connie and Joe would travel to their home in Texas, where they made many lasting friendships. They also went on trips around the country; after Joe's passing, she took a trip to Europe.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafts and drinking coffee.

Connie is survived by two sons Jeff (Cheryl Summers) Moore of Brighton and Todd (Leah) Moore of Florida; eight grandchildren Eric, Kyle (Danielle), Ashley (Brent), Josh (Jasmine), Nick, Chris, Daniel (Laura), and Sarah (Scott); 16 great grandchildren; three brothers Charlie Grisham, Benny (Sherry) Grisham, Scott Grisham; son in law Paul Gray; brother in law Larry Smith; also several nieces, nephews, and fiends who will miss her dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie Gray; her sister, Sheila Smith; and daughter-in-law Susie Moore.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at Noon at St Paul's United Methodist Church in Brighton with Rev. Dala Lawrence officiating.

Burial will follow in Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

