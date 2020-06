GRANITE CITY — Connie L. Saatkamp, 72, of Granite City, Illinois, passed Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Friends and family will gather at 10:30 a.m. until graveside service at 11 a.m. at Alma Cemetery, Illinois, on Tuesday, June 30.

Memorials may be made to the Moose Lodge in Centralia.

www.irwinchapel.com.