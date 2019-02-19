CONNIE SLATON

ALTON — Connie Lee Slaton, 92, died at 5:52 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He was born Dec. 23, 1926 in White Plains, Kentucky, the son of the late John Henry and Florence Myrtle (Whitfield) Slaton.

He was a 50-plus-year member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Con was a WWII veteran and spent his service time in the occupation force in Japan. For over 60 years, he was a Master Mason and Past Master of the Staunton Masonic Lodge. He worked at Olin as a welder and later retired as a supervisor.

On Nov. 11, 1944 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he married Loretta June (Ward) and they spent 74 years of marriage together, she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Jonathan Dwight Slaton of Mansfield, Missouri, Lee Eric Slaton of East Alton, Dale Ward Slaton of Brighton, Illinois; and one grandchild, Baely Talley of Louisville, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gary Alan; and one grandchild, Stephen Slaton.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton with Reverend Andre' Dobson officiating. Burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River with full military honors by VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.