GREENFIELD — Connie Jo (Witt) Tharp, 82, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Sunday, Nov. 24 at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born July 10, 1937, the youngest of six children to Lee and Sybil (McCraken) Witt.

She married John H. Tharp, July 7, 1993 in Greenfield, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 1998.

Surviving is a daughter, Leanne (Chet) Wynn of Jacksonville, Illinois; two sons, Mark (Teal) Cunningham of Greenfield and Tony (Melissa) Cunningham of Plainview, Illinois; five grandchildren, Callie, Beth, Audri, Carley, and Dylan; two step-grandchildren, Kerry and Anne; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Cunningham; two sisters, Marjorie Bowman and Audree Doyle; and three brothers, Robert, Charles, and William.

Connie graduated from Greenfield High School in 1955, was a cook at the Greenfield Elementary School for 40 years, and attended the Charity Southern Baptist Church.

She enjoyed her flowers, reading, and always wanted to be on the go. She especially loved being with her family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at the Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield.

Memorials are suggested to the Passavant Area Hospital Transitional Care Unit. The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.