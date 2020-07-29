1/
Constance Everett
1937 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Constance "Connie" Everett, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born Sept. 22, 1937 in Fannin (Elliott County), Kentucky, she was the daughter of John W. and Gladys (McDonald) Reed.

Connie worked as a medical transcriptionist at various locations. She was a member of the Bethalto, Illinois, Church of God and was a "Red Hat Lady".

She married James Robert Everett, who preceded her in death in 1983.

Surviving are a son, John (Lucyany) Everett in San Jose, California; and sister, Beatrice Todd in Wichita, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carole Ann Sidwell; son, Michael A. Everett; and brother, Gene Reed.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation services were accorded. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
