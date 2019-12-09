CHESTERFIELD — Corey Blaine Hart, 38, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at his home.

He was born on May 10, 1981 in Jerseyville to Randall Hart and Cathy Randolph.

In addition to his mother, Cathy, he is survived by five children, Ruger Menge, Randall Hart, Elijah Hart, Thomas Hart, and William Hart; two brothers, Chris (Kate) Hart of Modesto, California, and Bryan (Jenny) O'Donnell of Greenfield Illinois; and paternal grandfather, Dean (Charlene) Hart.

In addition to his father, Randall, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Russel and Virginia Randolph; and paternal grandmother, Sharron Spurgeon.

Corey was employed by Illinois Paving in Chatham and was a former Medora volunteer fire fighter. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will be in Chesterfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Medora Fire Department.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.