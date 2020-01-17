SHIPMAN — Corleen June Heuer, 88, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away at 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois, with her family by her side.

Corleen was born June 9, 1931 in Bunker Hill, Illinois, at the Rust family farm to Albert and Emma (Schaller) Rust. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill.

She married Donald W. Heuer on April 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.

She was a lifetime member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. She was secretary at Bunker Hill Schools from 1949-1953. She returned to the workforce as a bus driver for Bunker Hill then worked for USPS for 25 years, retiring in 1998.

Her hobbies included gardening, crocheting, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and celebrating over 56 years on the family farm. Faith and family guided their life together. She is survived by five children, Glade of Gillespie, Greg (Pam-deceased) of Wichita, Kansas, Gordon of Shipman, Gayla Moore (Scott) of Edwardsville and Glenda Meehan (Pat) of Bunker Hill; 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Bertels of Bethalto, Illinois; one brother, Dale Rust (Luella) of Bethalto; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Lesemann and Janette Heuer; brother-in-law, Jerald Bort; and several dear nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, daughter in law, Pam; three brothers, Richard, Albert and Edward; two sisters, Audrey Lesemann and Edith Rust; also two children, son Gyles and an infant daughter, Gloria.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill.

Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Brian Holle officiating. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials have been designated to Zion Lutheran Church or a memorial of your choice. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.