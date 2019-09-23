ST. LOUIS — Dennis E. "Cowboy" Smith, age 62, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born March 18, 1957, in St. Louis the son of William E. and Ethel Judy (Hutson) Smith. He married Mary Jane Burnett on Aug. 28, 1987 at Overland Unity Church and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2010.

Cowboy enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. He is fondly remembered for his love of dancing. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Judy; two children, Sabrina Werner of Overland, Missouri, and Jason and Paula Smith of St. Louis; two sisters, Sharon Blankenship and Jill Whitworth; two grandchildren, Isaiah Werner and Coty Ziegler; his dog, "Sweetie"; and many friends.

In addition to his wife, Mary Jane, he is preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A private entombment will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

