Cowboy Smith (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cowboy Smith.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-465-3571
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ST. LOUIS — Dennis E. "Cowboy" Smith, age 62, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born March 18, 1957, in St. Louis the son of William E. and Ethel Judy (Hutson) Smith. He married Mary Jane Burnett on Aug. 28, 1987 at Overland Unity Church and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2010.

Cowboy enjoyed fishing and shooting pool. He is fondly remembered for his love of dancing. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Judy; two children, Sabrina Werner of Overland, Missouri, and Jason and Paula Smith of St. Louis; two sisters, Sharon Blankenship and Jill Whitworth; two grandchildren, Isaiah Werner and Coty Ziegler; his dog, "Sweetie"; and many friends.

In addition to his wife, Mary Jane, he is preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A private entombment will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.