WOOD RIVER — Curtis Dewey Allen, 92, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at Integrity of Wood River, Illinois.

He was born on April 27, 1926 in Madison County, Illinois to George Dewey (Ollie) Allen.

Curtis married Evelyn Hagen; she preceded him in death.

He was a US Navy veteran and worked as a HVAC sheet metal worker in Illinois and California. Curtis was a beagle hound enthusiast, served as a confirmation judge for beagle field trials, and owned field champion beagles. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and traveling throughout North America and Canada.

Curtis is survived by a son Keven (Marilyn) Allen of Queen Creek, Arizona; a granddaughter Traci (Rod) Allen/Robbins of Costa Mesa, California; a grandson Christopher (Sara) Allen of San Tan Valley, Arizona; five great grandchildren, Madilyn, Liam, Dylan, Kyle, Lauren; and two great-great grandchild Luca and Reagan.

Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.