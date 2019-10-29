Curtis Allen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Allen.
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-465-3571
Obituary
Send Flowers

WOOD RIVER — Curtis Dewey Allen, 92, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 1, 2019 at Integrity of Wood River, Illinois.

He was born on April 27, 1926 in Madison County, Illinois to George Dewey (Ollie) Allen.

Curtis married Evelyn Hagen; she preceded him in death.

He was a US Navy veteran and worked as a HVAC sheet metal worker in Illinois and California. Curtis was a beagle hound enthusiast, served as a confirmation judge for beagle field trials, and owned field champion beagles. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and traveling throughout North America and Canada.

Curtis is survived by a son Keven (Marilyn) Allen of Queen Creek, Arizona; a granddaughter Traci (Rod) Allen/Robbins of Costa Mesa, California; a grandson Christopher (Sara) Allen of San Tan Valley, Arizona; five great grandchildren, Madilyn, Liam, Dylan, Kyle, Lauren; and two great-great grandchild Luca and Reagan.

Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin, Illinois.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.