Curtis Branson (1958 - 2019)
Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO
65066
(573)-437-2155
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Owensville, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Owensville, MO
Obituary
OWENSVILLE, MISSOURI — Curtis Blake Branson, 60, of Owensville, Missouri, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1958, to Lawrence Gilbert and Mary Jane (Story) Branson in Washington.

He was united in marriage to Jodie Ballard on Jan. 24, 2003, at the First Baptist Church in Owensville.

Curtis was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensville. He enjoyed fishing, fast cars, shooting, gun collecting and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jodie Branson of the home; parents, Gilbert and Mary Branson of Owensville; children, Chris, Danny and wife Megan, all of Owensville and Paul and wife Ashley of Jefferson City; and grandchildren, Gus, Max, Maggie and Anna.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at First Baptist Church in Owensville. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Kevin Sullivan officiating.

Memorials are requested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or .

Arrangements are entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
