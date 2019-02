CURTIS FAULKNER

ALTON — Curtis Faulkner, 73, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at his home with family at his side.

Visitation only Thursday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial Friday, Feb. 8 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors at 10:30 a.m.