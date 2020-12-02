ALTON — Cynthia Rene Eccles, 71, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 peacefully in her home.

She was born on Dec. 10th, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Richard and Lelia Eccles.

A graduate of Alton High (1967) where she also attended beauty school to later become a hairdresser.

She attended Elm St. Presbyterian Church.

She married Douglas Broadway on Oct. 6th, 1967 and moved to Utah where they lived for many years and adopted their daughter Maggie, but later divorced.

Cynthia moved to Missouri with her daughter and went back to school to become a Medical Assistant and worked for a group of doctors at Clinic of Internal Medicine until she went on disability/retirement.

She later became a member of the LDS Church.

Proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Rick; and sister, Ruth Ann.

She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Broadway and her longtime boyfriend Mike Hesselbach of Moscow Mills, Missouri; a Niece and Nephew, Darren and Karen Eccles of Alton; her lifelong friend, Donna VanTassel Amick of Alton; and her daughters lifelong friend, Spring Hale-Daven of Wright City, Missouri.

The family would like to thank Dr. Maged Haikal of St. Luke's Hospital and Kindred Hospice Care (Carol).

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the American Heart Association.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.