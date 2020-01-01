BRIGHTON — Cynthia Jane "Cindi" (Dunsing) Martin, 65, died unexpectedly at 8:17 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, while visiting family in Kane.

She was born in Carrollton, Illinois, on March 8, 1954, and was one of four children born to Ray F. and Eva Mae (Tucker) Dunsing.

She grew up in the Jerseyville area, and was a member of the class of 1972 from Jersey Community High School. She was employed for many years as a supervisor at Challenge Unlimited in Alton, which suited her perfectly, as she had a heart for assisting and sharing her love with others. For more than 10 years, she was a volunteer and committee member for the Big Ed's Run.

Surviving are her three children and a son in-law, Rebecca and Paul Crane, of Alton, Christopher Dunsing, of Bunker Hill, and Shannon Martin, and her fiancé, Chris Price, of Chesapeake, Virginia; five grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Amber Crane, Sara and Chris Bunting, Whitney Dunsing, Caylee Dunsing, and Josh Preston; eight great grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Austin, Caden, Ruthie, Naomi, Lincoln and Levi; two sisters and brothers in-law, Sharon and James Hagedorn, of Jerseyville, and Michelle and Ross Breitweiser, of Kane; a brother, Danny Dunsing, of Fieldon; her mother in-law, Belle Martin Anderson, and her husband, Ralph, of Glen Carbon; sisters in-law and brothers in-law, Cathy and Irv Schallenberg, of Granite City, Byron "Marty" and Ruth Ann Martin, of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Eldon Martin, of Spokane, Washington; and, two special friends, Patsy Walz and Bonne Bell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orson "Pepper" Martin III, on Jan. 12, 1996; and, father in-law, Orson Otis Martin Jr.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Crawford Funeral Home, in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan 4. Rev. Robert McAdams will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Carrollton City Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Beverly Farm Group Home #3, in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.