CYNTHIA PULASKI

EAST ALTON — Cynthia Jane "Cindi" Pulaski, 68, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Eunice Smith home in Alton, Illinois. Born June 18, 1951 in Carrollton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Hugh and Shirley (Wade) Thatcher.

A 1969 graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School, she earned a nursing diploma from St. Luke's School of Nursing in St. Louis and later completed one of the first Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner programs at St. Louis University. She worked as a pediatric nurse in Pensacola and Ft. Walton Beach, Forida, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Wood River Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Alton as well as the NICU at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Cindi worked as a CPNP for FS-VNA in Alton, Cardinal Glennon Emergency Department and Riverbend Physicians and Surgeons in Alton.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River and PEO Chapter FC-JE in Wood River; and served as a member of the East Alton School District 13 Board.

In 1973, she was married to Bradford Pulaski. He survives.

Surviving also are two children, Dr. Laura Pulaski Hill of Alton, Eric Scott Pulaski and his spouse, Michelle of Godfrey, Illinois; six grandchildren, Elias, Wyatt and Lincoln Hill, Catherine, Lucas and (soon to be) William Pulaski.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Carey D. Pulaski.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 at St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River, Illinois. Rev. Dr. Dwayne Dollgener will officiate.

Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her memory to St. John United Church of Christ or PEO Chapter FC-JE.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.